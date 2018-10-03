Digg this...new superstars model Autum/Winter clothing collection

Digg Childrenswear in Dungannon has just launched their Autumn/Winter Campaign with a difference.

Following the success of model Kate Grant from Cookstown who has Down’s Syndrome, the Irish Street store has chosen to feature models with disabilities in their latest photo shoot.

Caroline ONeill (proprietor of DIGG) and the superstars.

Established in 2008, Digg has always been known as a place of inclusion for all kids and families, however, proprietor Caroline O’Neill felt something more needed to be done to breakdown the barriers wihtin the world of modeling.

She explained: “This campaign is not about selling clothes it’s about giving kids with disabilities the opportunity to grow their confidence and develop skills in the world of fashion and media. Over the years I’ve become much more aware of how families now buy from my online store and how social media followers that I have never even met have kids with disabilities.

“After watching the confidence that Kate Grant gained from the media coverage surrounding her quest to be a model I knew I had to offer my customers the same opportunity. Over the years I’ve hosted lots of fashion events where kids have modelled my clothes. But after watching Kate on TV it hit me, I’d never had a child with a disability model for me...why? I knew instantly that I needed to put that right.”

Caroline launched a campaign on social media calling for parents of children with disabilities to put their names forward to appear in an advertising campaign for DIGG Superstars. And the response was overwhelming resulting in seven amazing children with a wide range of disabilities being chosen.

AJ McGirr, age 1. He has Down Syndrome.

Caroline added: “I’ve honestly had a ball working with these children and they took the modelling so seriously! The pictures speak volumes, these children are vibrant, full of life and so confident.

“I’ve drawn great inspiration from them and their parents. They have a range of additional challenges in life but they love life and took lots of fun and joy from their modelling experience. I will definitely be having them model my clothes again in the future. Here’s to breaking down the barriers and making the fashion industry more diverse and real.”

Jessica McClean, age 3. She has Down Syndrome.

Pictured are Callum Miles , Poppy Smyth, Avah McGinty, Cormac Carberry.

Avah McGinty, age 7 and she has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Callum Miles, age 12. He has Pfeiffer Syndrome.

Cormac Carberry, age 11 and he has Fibular hemimelia.

Poppy Smyth, age 9. She has albinism.