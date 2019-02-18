‘Dire lack of housing stock’ in Mid Ulster

The Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster, Francie Molloy has called for the identification of sites that could be used for the provision of housing in the constituency.

“In Mid Ulster we are faced with high waiting lists for constituents needing social housing but there is a dire lack of housing stock,” said Mr Molloy this week.

“Unfortunately this has knock on effects to those on the housing waiting list. Many people decide to go into private sector rented accommodation while their applications are being processed.”

Mr Molloy said this regrettably stalled the process as the immediate urgency to be housed drops and this inadvertently traps people in the private rental sector in which many cases they cannot afford to be in.

“Many people put themselves at risk to ensure that their housing application is processed and their points maintained,” he said.

“This is unacceptable and the only solution that would help those with genuine housing need is to increase the stock of social housing in the area”