Director of Charis Cancer Care Centre receives MBE

Mrs Imelda McGucken , Director of Charis Cancer Care Centre received her MBE Award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace last month.

Imelda said: “I am absolutely delighted to have received this MBE for services to nursing and palliative care in Northern Ireland in the New Year’s Honours list. I feel very humbled as I love the work I do and it’s a privilege to be given recognition for something I am so passionate about.”

Imelda with her amazing mother Sadie Kelly at Buckingham Palace

Imelda has dedicated her life to nursing since 1979, starting her career in South Tyrone Hospital Dungannon and community nursing. Imelda also worked in Mid Ulster Hospital before moving on to complete my BSc in Cancer and Palliative Care with Marie Currie. Previous awards include Marie Currie Nurse of the year and more recently lead and directed the Charity to be voted the best Holistic Cancer Care Centre in Northern Ireland.