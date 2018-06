Police are warning pet owners about the danger of locking their four-legged friends in a car during high temperatueres.

A post on social media by PSNI Mid-Ulster uses "a thought-provoking experiment in relation to leaving animals in cars" by an Australian vet to highlight the danger of leaving an animal in a locked car in high temperatures.

The post asks the public to "please take extra care of your furry friends during the current hot weather. #heatwave #sunshine #psni #midulster".