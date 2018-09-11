Dolphin is ‘Best Fish and Chip Shop’

Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon has been named as the top Fish and Chip Shop in Northern Ireland, as part of the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards. Competing to be crowned Fish and Chip Shop of the Year, The Dolphin Takeaway will now ‘fry’ for glory against the nine other regional winners, one from each judging region in the UK. Organised by Seafish, the annual National Fish & Chip Awards is a UK wide competition celebrating true excellence in the fish and chip industry.

Determining who makes it in to the top 10 Fish and Chip shops isn’t as simple as tasting the delicious fish and chips. Each shop is also assessed on sustainable sourcing, menu innovation, marketing, staff training, marketing and customer service.

The full list of businesses who will batter it out for first plaice are: Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria, Captain’s Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall, Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth, Devon, Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, Mister C’s, Selby, North Yorkshire, Olley’s Fish Experience, Herne Hill, London, Papa’s Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire and The Crispy Cod, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

These top 10 finalists will now head to a final stage of judging in London before the overall winner is crowned.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish said: “It’s not possible to reach this stage of the competition without displaying true quality in every aspect of running a fish and chip business, so Dolphin Takeaway should be extremely proud of what they’ve achieved so far. It’s that commitment to quality in all areas that make The National Fish & Chip Awards such a great experience for all involved.

“We’ve been lucky to see an incredibly high standard of entrant since we started this competition 31 years ago, and we can say with certainty that this year’s top 10 display just as much talent and passion for the industry as any winner we’ve seen to date. Best of luck to everyone in the final.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24.

For information visit: www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards.