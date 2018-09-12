Dr Murty and team give £9,700 to Hospice

Retired Dungannon GP, Dr Murty and his team of supporters recently presented £9,700 to Southern Area Hospice Services.

The money was raised during 2017 when Dr Murty organised various collections and fundraising events throughout the Dungannon area.

Dr Murty and his hard working team have been raising funds for Southern Area Hospice Services since 2005 and since then they have raised an enormous £207,102.06 for the Hospice. This money is used to help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

The cheque presentation was hosted by Ralph and Norah Brown in Grange Lodge Country House and members of Dr Murty’s team enjoyed an evening of reminiscing. The group also took the opportunity to wish Dr Murty well on his retirement and made a presentation to him to mark the occasion.

Dr. Murty thanked everyone who assisted with the collections and also thanked the public who give so generously.

Anne Mac Oscar, Regional Marketing Officer in Dungannon area said: “On behalf of everyone here at Southern Area Hospice Services I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Murty and his team for this donation. We rely heavily on voluntary donations to keep our services going and we are so grateful to Dr Murty and everyone who supported his efforts. Their dedication is very much appreciated by all of us here and the amount which they have raised is phenomenal.”

For information on the services or to find out how to get involved see www.southernareahospiceservices.org.