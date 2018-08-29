Drugs disposal bins are a ‘first for Mid Ulster’

For the first time in Mid Ulster, three drugs disposal bins have been installed in the Tesco stores in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt as part of an initiative to take illegal and prescription drugs off the streets.

RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) is a community safety initiative between Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), PSNI, PHA, the Drug and Alcohol Co-ordination Teams, Start 360 and Tesco.

The initiative is designed to promote the removal of all prescription medication, illegal drugs and new psychoactive substances from the community.

The service is completely anonymous and anyone can use the bins to safely dispose of unused or out of date medicines and illegal drugs. The disposal bin will be emptied regularly and the drugs destroyed. No personal details are collected.

Mid Ulster PCSP Chair, Denise Mullen said, “We are delighted with the installation of these bins and are very grateful to Tesco for agreeing to host them. I urge the community to make use of these bins. You are legally protected from any investigation or prosecutions.”

PSNI Sergeant JP McCartan, said, “The introduction of these drugs disposal bins provides an effective way for drugs and harmful substances to be removed from our community. Anyone, whether they be parents, grandparents, siblings or family members, can dispose of items which they believe have the potential to cause harm. By working together, we are giving a clear indication that we do not want drugs on our streets.

“This initiative provides a real opportunity to reduce the availability of drugs and criminal activity often associated with drug use.”

Lucinda McGinnis from Start 360, added that they are all aware of the dangers of illegal drugs and the effects these have in communities but prescribed drugs can be equally as dangerous.