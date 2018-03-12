Dungannon gets set to celebrate

Dungannon town centre is expected to come to a standstill on Saturday for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebration.

The event is a multi-cultural affair which has real appeal for all ages, with plenty of music, dancing and pageantry for the entire family.

There will be a number of bands on the day, along with the usual mix of entertaining floats, and the usual mix of local GAA clubs and schools.

Bands, floats and children and young people from various sporting and cultural organisations, are asked to assemble at Ann Street in the town from 2.30pm with the moving off at 3pm.

Once again the event is organised by Dungannon Gaelic Forum in conjunction with the local District Council. Bands taking part include Tom Clarke Memorial Band, Edendork Pipe Band and the Brantry Hibernian Pipe Band.

Over at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House from 1pm to 6pm there is an afternoon of free live music, fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Events taking place throughout the day include:

Live music from 1pm.

Arts & crafts, face painting and balloon modelling in Ranfurly House from 1pm - 4pm. You’ll also find a climbing wall, fun fair rides, Celtic warriors and leaping leprechauns on The Hill.

The Armagh Rhymers in the Square Box from 1pm - 2.30pm.

Muddlers Club in the Events Space on The Hill from 4pm - 6pm.

So come along and get involved in what promises to be a highly entertaining and enjoyable day at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House.

Meanwhile, over in Cookstown Division 231 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians are hosting the St Patrick’s Day parade on behalf of the Board of Erin. Hibernians from throughout Ireland and further afield will descend on the town to celebrate the occasion.