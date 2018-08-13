Dungannon locals shortlisted in awards

A personal trainer, health and fitness class and gym from Dungannon have been shortlisted for

Northern Ireland’s first ever Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra.

Rebecca Irwin, who runs Fit Farm Camp, is in the running for Female Personal Trainer of the Year sponsored by Gym Co and her class has also been shortlisted in the Health and Fitness Class of the Year category.

Meanwhile, Just Start Fitness has been shortlisted in Small/Single-Site Gym sponsored by Mervyn Stewart Ltd.

Over 200 entries were received and independently judged by a highly experienced panel from the

health and fitness industry made up of former Ulster, Ireland and British Lions rugby star Stephen Ferris, Centra Ambassador and leading Northern Ireland nutritionist Jane McClenaghan, leading personal trainer Ian Young, fitness blogger Aly Harte and Sunday Life Editor Martin Breen.

The awards comprise of 15 categories to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local health and fitness industry including Gym of the Year, Personal Trainer of the Year, Best Corporate Wellness Programme, Retailer of the Year and Healthy Food Outlet of the Year.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Stephen Ferris said: “I am delighted to be on the judging panel for the inaugural Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra. I think it’s about time this industry was recognised for all of its hard work, dedication and the role it plays in helping people live a healthier lifestyle.”