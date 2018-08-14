Dungannon Rotary begin a ‘smoking hot’ new year

The Dungannon Rotary Club year has started and new President Barbara Cuddy, has been busy preparing her activities and events.

The outgoing President Hugh Finnegan, had a enjoyable year in office and thanked all the members who supported him. Hugh, congratulated Barbara, on her new role and assured the members that the Club was in safe hands.

Barbara said: “I would like to see some new members, Rotary has something for everyone and it’s great to be leading this team of people who all come together to help others and have fun and develop friendships. Rotary is a great organisation and it enables me to to invest time in the students in our area. I am hoping to have loads of fun activities and while we have fun, we will try and raise awareness for charitable causes. The year begins with a barbecue and hopefully that will set the theme for the year ahead, a smoking hot year for Dungannon Rotary.”

President Barbara and past President Hugh also congratulated fellow Rotarian Tom GIvans, on his recent MBE Award. This is a great achievement and a very fitting acknowledgment for a member who goes over and above to help members of the community.