Duo launch Tree of Remembrance and Hope

Dungannon Rotary and Tesco launched the Tree of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday.

This is the third year of the Tree which is in the Dungannon Tesco Store.

This year, the Rotary Club have selected St Vincent De Paul, The National Autistic Society Dungannon Branch and The Children’s Hospice to benefit from the proceeds raised. Tesco, have their three chosen charities who they partner with to raise funds throughout all their stores, they are Diabetes UK, Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation.

At the tree, visitors can write a message on a ribbon and make a donation, the ribbon will then be placed on the tree. Santa will be in the store on December 8 and 14 December and he might drop in on Thursday 20. Parents are invited to take photographs of their children with Santa, using your own mobiles and if there are anyletters for Santa the children can bring them along.

The Howard Primary School entertained the Tesco customers and Mr Balloon man went down a treat.

Rotary are delighted with the success of the tree so far bringing in approx £12,000. Tesco also who are a great supporter of local Charities do an amazing amount of fundraising each year.

If you see us at the tree please don’t walk by, we are trying to make a difference to the lives of others and Every Little Helps.