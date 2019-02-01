‘Earthquake’ firm, Kiverco scoops top deal

Dungannon based company Kiverco has won its first export success in the Italian market.

The deal, worth six figures, sees its mobile recycling plant used to help recover post-earthquake rubble in Umbria, central Italy.

Kiverco, Gortnaglogh Road, consults, designs, manufactures and builds robust recycling plants to suit all types of waste streams. The company has worked with Invest Northern Ireland focusing on new export markets and embedding quality control standards in its products, increasing sales capability and skills development.

Kiverco Managing Director, Anne McKiver said they had made export trips to Italy: “We are constantly looking for business opportunities across the globe for our equipment. Invest NI’s trade team has supported us to make several export market visits to Italy where we are now growing our business. It is now producing results with our first sale in Italy.”

In August 2016 a powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude hit the Umbria region. Now more than two years on, a local authority has purchased Kiverco’s mobile equipment to help recycle the debris and turn it into valued EC-certified1 quality products that meet EU standards for the use of aggregates in road building.

The treated products are then made available, at no cost, to the affected towns and villages for use in civil engineering works.

Alison Gowdy, Invest NI Trade Director said: “Developing new export markets takes time and investment. We have supported Kiverco to build its export activities through support to exhibit at large European trade shows, access to translation services and help with export market visits.

“The Italian market was completely new to this company and I am delighted that the work put in to access this market is now paying off.”

The 2016 earthquake in Umbria is believed to have killed more than 290 people and was the country’s largest since a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in 2009 that hit the town of L’Aquila, about 40 kilometres away. That event killed 308 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes and a university.