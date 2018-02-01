Clintyclay Primary celebrates landmark 125th anniversary

This year marks a very special anniversary for Clintyclay Primary, as the school celebrates 125 of educating local children.

Opening its doors back in 1893, Clintyclay PS situated in Clonmore has educated and nurtured generations of people from the locality producing some of the top professionals, tradespeople, artists and sports stars in the country.

In recent times the school has shown itself to be one of strong character, fight and determination battling against proposed closure and running out victorious in a recent court case to quash the proposal.

The school community have rallied to ensure that their precious school that provides such a caring, learning environment for the children of the local area will continue to flourish and provide such a pivotal role in the Clonmore community.

In the current academic year, the school has seen a development in pupil numbers with one of the largest P1 groups in recent times joining the school.

The new Principal, Miss Fiona Hampsey has brought new ideas and methods to the school and indeed the future looks very bright for this growing and dynamic school. The pupils, parents and community are excited to be celebrating a special anniversary in 2018 with Clintyclay serving the local people for 125 years.

In that time, the school has witnessed several wars, leaderships, tragedies and celebrations but throughout provided a constant education source for local children.

Many people revisited their memories of Clintyclay for the Clonmore Through The Years project in 2010 and the current pupils have been investigating the various changes that have taken place both physically to the buildings and in the learning and teaching methods through the decades.

Breda Cunningham, Chair of the PTA at Clintyclay continued: “Having had a battle on our hands for the past number of years, in terms of the court case, we are delighted to now be planning a celebration event to mark the occasion of 125 years of Clintyclay Primary School.

“The messages of support and good will we have received has given such a positive outlook and we are enthused to see the growing pupil numbers of late and variety of fresh opportunities and suggestions our new Principal has brought.

“The school PTA thought that it was a perfect chance to celebrate the anniversary and the success of our campaign this year and so we have organised a celebration dinner in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown on Saturday March 24 that will provide current parents, pupil and past pupils and friends of Clintyclay to come together and share their memories and hopes for the school in the future.

“One of our current families at the school, The McGeowns, have four generations of Clintyclay pupils so have very special memories to share with everyone about the school’s history.

“Tickets for the dinner will be on sale from this week but there are a limited number available, so I would urge anyone hoping to join us to get their place secured as soon as possible”.

The school are planning a number of other celebration events through the year and would be elated to hear from any past pupils wishing to share their memories with the current pupils.