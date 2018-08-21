New principal looks forward to challenge

Cookstown High School has a new principal. Miss Gwyneth Evans is set to replace Graham Montgomery from the beginning of next month.

The school’s board of governors said they are delighted to welcome the new head.

Miss Evans is a native of Limavady and studied at the town’s grammar school before attending university in London where she obtained a degree in history before completing a PGCE. She has spent her career teaching in various schools in England.

Miss Evans was most recently the founding Principal of Bede Academy in Blyth, Northumberland.

Mrs Lynne Dripps, Chairman of Board of Governors commenting on the appointment of Miss Evans said: “The Board of Governors is delighted to have appointed Miss Gwyneth Evans as the next principal of Cookstown High school.

“She has considerable experience of school leadership and will undoubtedly provide the vision, quality of character and professionalism necessary to lead our school in a purposeful and successful direction.

Miss Evans said: “I am delighted to be appointed principal of this historic and successful school and am conscious of the trust the Board of Governors has placed in me.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations which have been laid over many generations and continuing to develop the school’s clear ethos, academic character and pupil centred focus”.