Spires Integrated Primary plans for new nursery unit

The Education Authority is expected to announce in the near future whether Spires Integrated Primary School in Magherafelt has been successful in its application for a nursery unit.

The school, which opened in 1999, had submitted plans for the nursery at their existing site on the Moneymore Road.

The proposal was submitted by the school’s board of governors who want 26 part time nursery places with effect from September 1.

In its submission the school stated: “The addition of a nursery unit at Spires IPS would assist the Department of Education in its duty ‘to encourage and facilitate the growth of integrated education’ as it would be supportive of sustaining a strong school into the future. Approval for statutory nursery provision in our school would B parents in accessing integrated educational provision from the age of 3 to 19 years in the Magherafelt area ie, moving to Sperrin Integrated College.”