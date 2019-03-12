Teachers praised for dedication

The new Chair of the Board of Governors of St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt, has been introduced to the staff of the school.

Anne-Marie Campbell (née Pimley) addressed teaching and teaching support staff to outline the Governors’ vision for the continued success and development of the school in the years ahead.

A former St Mary’s pupil herself, Mrs Campbell has served on the school’s Board of Governors as NEELB Representative since 2014 and now succeeds Mr James McKee as Chair of the Board. Mrs Campbell has two children who attend the school. She is a graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast where she achieved an MEng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Speaking to staff, Mrs Campbell explained her decision to accept the role of Chair.

She said: “As a past pupil, the school gave me a strong foundation for my own life and career and I want every child who attends the school to enjoy that same grounding. Living in Magherafelt, I also know how important the school is to the local community and I want to ensure that it continues to progress, whilst remaining faithful to the vision, values and tradition upon which the school has been built over many years.

“Finally, as the mother of two children who attend the school, I want every child to have opportunities to reach their full potential and develop into confident and capable adults.”

On behalf of the Governors, Mrs Campbell commended the staff of St Mary’s for their commitment to the education and well-being of pupils. Expressing her appreciation, she added: “We thank each of you for the valuable contribution you make to the success of St Mary’s and we simply ask that you continue to help every child to be the best that they can be.”

Ms Gillespie, Principal, said: “The Chair of the Board of Governors is a key leadership position within the school and Mrs Campbell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. I look forward to working closely with her and other Governors to shape the future of the school.”

Ms Gillespie also acknowledged the service of Mr James McKee saying: “I wish to place on record my thanks to Mr McKee for his commitment and dedication to St Mary’s over many years as a member of the Board of Governors and, in recent years, as Chair of the Board.”