Elaine in the running for Irish FA People’s Award

Grassroots football fans from across Northern Ireland now have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of this year’s 2018 McDonald’s and Irish FA People’s Award.

Mid Ulster’s own Elaine Junk (Mid Ulster Ladies FC) is in the final two nominees for the prestigious award along with Davy McQuigg (Fivemiletown FC).

The McDonald’s IFA awards, now in their 17th year, recognise the outstanding work and commitment of football clubs and volunteers within grassroots football in Northern Ireland.

The regional winners across all categories will now go forward to the national awards ceremony which is set to take place on Monday the 12th of November at City Hall in Belfast.

More than 180 guests will be there to celebrate and recognise the highest ever number of nominations across six regional and national award categories.

Elaine Junk first got involved in football in the mid-1990s and is currently chair of Mid Ulster Ladies FC, having previously been chair of Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association.

The mum-of-two was the first woman elected on to the Mid Ulster Football Association and continues to represent and advocate for women’s football on the Irish Football Association’s Council.

Elaine believes “that being involved in any type of sport, but football in particular, provides an excellent outlet physically, mentally and socially.”

Recognising the importance of diversity in sport, Elaine is a keen supporter of females playing the game and continues to work towards developing girls and women’s football further in Northern Ireland.

Elaine spoke enthusiastically about the role of the grassroots game; “from playing, coaching and refereeing to sitting on committees and in boardrooms helping strategically to develop the game, football is now very much a welcoming place for girls and women.”

David McQuigg has been involved with Fivemiletown United FC for the past 39 years where he has held many positions including Youth Co-ordinator, 1st Team Manager, Mid Ulster Youth League Manager, and currently holds the role of Chairman. David’s longevity - stretching over 39 years - is testament to his passion and application to the local grassroots game.

Voting is now open and people can cast their votes via the IFA website.

Follow link for further details https://www.irishfa.com/grassrootsfootballawards