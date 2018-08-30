Spruce up at village park gets thumbs up

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the local council and the community to improve the condition of Manor Park, Moneymore.

Councillor McFlynn said that local residents had recently contacted her with their concerns about the general condition of the park which is a popular recreational area with walkers in the south Derry village.

“The park had become overgrown with weeds, park seating was unpainted and it was not a welcoming site,” she explained.

“I visited the park at the time with the Mid Ulster Council Manager of Parks and highlighted work that could be carried out. He agreed to assess the area for additional bins, picnic benches and signs.

“Since then a lot of work has been done in the park. The Maze has been trimmed, hedges cut and the weeds removed. There has also been a community clean up of the park organised by a recently formed community group.

“The Council has a strategy for “green flag parks” and with a bit more work this is easily achievable for Manor Park.

“This is a lovely park which is used daily by walkers and young families. I welcome the work done to date and thank everyone for their help.“

Councillor McFlynn also expressed the hope that the local community can continue to work along with Council to make Manor Park a better space for all.