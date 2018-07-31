Ernesta celebrates top beauty award

A young businesswoman has set her sights on putting the Northern Ireland beauty market on the world map after winning a top industry award.

Ernesta Zuberniene moved to Northern Ireland from Lithuania 12 years ago, launching her Beauty Angel business in Dungannon in 2010.

Specialising in spectacular eyelash extensions, Ernesta’s stunning work has captured the attention of the beauty experts and fashionistas across Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and America.

Earlier this month Beauty Angel took the crown for Lash Extension Specialist of 2018, at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards, held in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel. This followed the business’s success at last year’s London Lash Award of Excellence.

Ernesta, 32, said: “I am so overwhelmed at winning the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Award. It was such a proud moment for myself, all of our brilliant team and my family, who have all supported me throughout what has been an incredible journey. When I moved to Northern Ireland from Lithuania I had no business experience.

“My first job was in a care home but my passion was for beauty and I decided I would take the huge step of setting up my own business. It was scary, but I was determined to succeed.

“I have two young children, so it has been extremely challenging at times to balance the demands of a new business with family life. But through a lot of very hard work and even longer hours, we have a business we are extremely proud of. I am so grateful to all of our customers and everybody who has given their help and support along the way.”

Based at Church Street, Beauty Angel has a client base stretching across Northern Ireland, the Republic and in England. Ernesta has also launched a training academy, which is drawing students from right across the region.

She added: “The response since we launched the academy late last year has been incredible. The Beauty Angel Training Academy offers relevant training and education programmes for eyelash extensions and professional makeup application. At the academy we aim to give our students the best training to help them on their journey within the industry.

“I believe I was the first person to offer eyelash extensions in Northern Ireland.

“We are passionate about beauty and are constantly working within the industry to be creative, imaginative and to push the limits of the beauty industry.

“There is huge potential here for anybody involved in the beauty trade and I am really excited about what the future holds.

“We are currently having conversations with firms in America and Norway about the supply of our products there, so that is our next aim. We all deserve to look and feel our very best and if we can help to achieve that in any way then that is a brilliant result for everybody.”

For more information, visit beautyangellashes.com, like Beauty Angel on Facebook, or follow beauty_angel_85 on Instagram.