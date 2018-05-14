Evoquip does deal in South Africa

Dungannon based manufacturer, EvoQuip, has signed a significant distributor agreement with ELB Equipment Ltd (ELB) in South Africa.

The agreement will see EvoQuip supply its comprehensive range of crushing and screening products to ELB in Johannesburg.

Announcing the deal, Invest Northern Ireland’s Executive Director of International Business, Steve Harper said: “EvoQuip took part in an Invest NI trade mission to South Africa in March last year, where it first made contact with ELB Equipment.

“With our support, the company made a number of further follow up visits to Johannesburg to discuss the terms of a distributor agreement. This commitment to repeat visits was key to converting an initial opportunity into a firm contract.

“This deal represents months of hard work and is testament to the company’s commitment and aspiration to flourish in this important market. EvoQuip has impressive export potential and I am sure this development will give the company the confidence and skills to further its reach in the South African market.”

EvoQuip is part of the Terex Corporation, a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services.

Martin Conway, International Sales Manager of EvoQuip said: “This contract is a momentous breakthrough in the growth of our business. Through Invest NI’s Trade Advisory Service we were able to access expert guidance and marketing support to identify potential distributors in South Africa for our new product range. They helped us to line up a series of meetings with the right people and supported us with visits to the market which helped to close this deal.

“Our first shipment of crushing and screening products has now been delivered to ELB in Johannesburg. We hope to continue to build on our network of contacts in South Africa and secure further business in this market.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, welcomed the announcement: “This is more very welcome news for manufacturing in Mid Ulster. Securing this contract in a new export market represents a significant return on EvoQuip’s investment in their trade mission to South Africa and augers well for future growth.”

ELB Equipment Ltd represents internationally-renowned manufacturers. The distributor offers a broad range of earthmoving, construction, mining and quarrying equipment to its customers.