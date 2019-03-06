Exhibition celebrates work of female artists

A special exhibition featuring female artists from Northern Ireland has been launched in celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday.

The exhibition, which includes works from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s contemporary art collection, runs until the end of the month at the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre in Cookstown.

On show are some of the best examples of contemporary art from the artists in the region and covers a range of media including photography and painting.

The exhibition features a range of artworks from emerging and established female artists and includes photography, painting, printmaking and drawing.

Collectively, the exhibition brings together artworks which tell the stories of women from different cultures, life experiences and times.

The exhibition is a result of the Arts Council’s new Art Lending Scheme, a free scheme which is open to curators, galleries, and organisations interested in putting works from the Arts Council’s collection on public display.

The exhibition at the Burnavon has been curated by Joanna Johnston, Visual Arts Officer at the Arts Council, who is on hand to assist organisations in curating their own exhibition.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Frances Burton said, “It offers a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best examples of contemporary art from the Arts Council’s Collection, which I hope the residents of Mid Ulster will thoroughly enjoy.”

The Arts Council Collection Exhibition at the Burnavon Arts and Culture Centre continues until March 31.