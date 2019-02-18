Expansion for EDGE Innovate

Dungannon based EDGE Innovate is implementing a four year expansion programme focused on innovation, employment, skills development and export growth.

The company is investing nearly £8 million in the business including an expansion of its production and office facilities and the construction of a new factory.

The investment also includes the creation of 80 new roles and a leadership and skills development programme.

The investment will support the company’s growth plans as it wins new business in export markets, such as a recent order worth £750,000 in Oman.

Recruitment of 80 additional staff is well underway with almost half of the roles already in place. The remainder are to be recruited by 2020.

Invest NI has offered the materials handling equipment manufacturer over £957,000 towards its investments aimed at driving continued export growth.

Alastair Hamilton, Invest Northern Ireland Chief Executive, visited the company to hear about the investment plans.

He commented: “EDGE Innovate is a global exporter on a significant growth trajectory. We have worked closely with the company for a number of years now, most recently with our Scaling Team and it is a pleasure to visit today to see the results of the company’s commitment.

“EDGE has been focused on growing exports and has worked with our teams in a number of markets. Most recently the company secured a

significant export deal with one of the largest engineering groups in Oman.

“This investment by the company is as a result of this ambitious growth and is a significant commitment to its future, its staff and

the local area.”