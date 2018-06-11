Family and friends upset at speculation surrounding Liam Campbell’s sudden death.

Liam Campbell’s body was found on Saturday but speculation surrounding his sudden death is causing his family and friends heartbreak.

The 36-year-old Lurgan man has been living in Cookstown with his partner Emma and stepdaughter Ellie.

Liam Campbell

The NI Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a property In Coolnafranky Park just after 1pm with reports of an unconscious man.

The spokesman said: “We despatched an A&E crew to the scene. No patients were taken to hospital from the scene.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Coolnafranky Park area of Cookstown on Saturday 9th June.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Close family and friends of Mr Campbell are upset at online speculation surrounding his death and asked that people respect the fact that they are grieving deeply at the moment.

Liam’s partner said Emma described him as ’not only my boyfriend but he was my soulmate, my best friend and the most loyal person I could ever ask for’

“The most painful goodbyes are those that are left unsaid, I loved you every day and I will miss you everyday. Death is the the only thing that could ever have kept you from me.”

His close friend Teresa Magee from Lurgan said: “He loved his partner Emma and step-daughter Ellie. He was very fond of her and was her wee fashion coordinator. She is going to miss him for his advice.

“Liam was the type that would give you his last penny. Liam was dedicated to his music,” said Teresa adding that she is also going to really miss him and vowed to help Emma and Ellie through this traumatic time.

Mr Campbell, a former pupil of St Anthony’s Primary School and Lismore Comprehensive, was the beloved son of Bill and the late Monica (Mullan), partner of Emma, stepfather to Ellie, brother of Jenny (Hylands).

The family have requested that the wake is private to family only.

His remains will be leaving Jenny’s residence at 41 McGreavy Park, Derrymacash at 9.45am on Wednesday June 13th for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, posting on Facebook, said: “Another drug-related death in Cookstown area and my sincerest sympathies to the family.

“But young people especially, my advice is please, please stay clear of drugs. Anyone who sees drug-pushing, contact the PSNI.”

A 34-year-old man Mark Hay from Moneymore died two weeks ago following taking an unknown substance.