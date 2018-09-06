Fancy joining Shop Well for Less?

The hit BBC One series ‘Shop Well For Less?’ is back with a fourth series and they are looking for Tyrone families to take part.

Sam Miller, one of the producers explained: “Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure as a nation we simply love to buy. With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less. When should you save your money? And just as crucially when should you invest in spending a little bit more? This fun, surprising and practical series teaches us all the tricks of the trade we need to ‘Shop Well...for Less’.

Get in touch with the team to apply or to find out more by emailing: shopwell@rdftelevision.com. Any information given to RDF Television will be processed in accordance with their Privacy Notice, a copy of which is available on request.