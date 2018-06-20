Fancy taking part?

Gaeltacht Thireoghain are offering scholarships for their five day Gaelic Language and cultural week July 2 to 6.

Gaeltacht Thireoghain has been running from 2010 and is now in it’s 8th Year and have professional teachers giving the Courses.

Members of Gaeltacht Thireoghain pictured during a cultural trip to Dublin.

Seamus Kilpatrick and Malachy McNamee have been facilitating and Teaching the Irish Language for a long time around the Northern Counties and Donegal.

There will be a five Day intensive course lasting from 10am to 3pm every day with three classes Bun Rang (Beginners), Mean Rang (Intermediate) and Ard Rang (Advanced).

For a lot of people, this is a yearly Pilgrimage. For them it is like a family re-gathering and they have to be there.

Gaeltacht Thireoghain are offering Scholarships to Students over the age of 16, Scholarships to Irish Language officers from all GAA Clubs and Scholarship who is active in promoting the Language in Schools or Clubs.

If there are people who cannot do the five days, then feel free to come in and pay as you go.