Final call for ploughing entries

The application deadline to exhibit at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena and to be nominated for the Awards at the National Ploughing Championships, is June 7.

Agri companies in Tyrone and beyond are invited to apply to showcase their products and innovations at the Innovation Arena from September 17-19 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow. The Innovation Arena is open to Irish businesses large and small and entrepreneurs within the agri-sector who have an innovative business idea, product or service to showcase.

To enter this year’s Innovation Arena Awards visit: https://www.eventsforce.net/enterpriseireland/2622/home