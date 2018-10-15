Fire at Orritor Retail Park in Cookstown - believed to be deliberate

A fire to the rear of the Tesco store in Cookstown last night appears to have been deliberate, according to NI Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters from Dungannon and Cookstown were called to the blaze involving a steel container at Orritor Retail Park around 7.55pm.

Two fire appliances attended incident

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire shortly after 9.30pm.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson praised firefighters for managing to contain the blaze.

"This was good work by the fire brigade in keeping it from spreading," he said.