A fire crew was attacked while attending an Eleventh Night bonfire at Moygashel, near Dungannon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that "thankfully no firefighters were injured."

They said in addition to Moygashel, appliances were attacked at in the Carnhill area of Londonderry and Ballycarry. One appliance sustained damage.

The NI Fire and Rescue received 327 emergency calls between 18:00 and 01:00 and sent crews to 164 incidents, 57 of which were bonfire related.