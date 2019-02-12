Firms invited to hear about BIDs

Local businesses are being invited to hear first-hand how a successful BID - Business Improvement District – works in a Dungannon workshop this month.

The workshop will form part of a feasibility study which has been commissioned by Mid Ulster District Council to explore the potential to create 5 ‘Business Improvement Districts’ in the region, and will feature an independent trader who has been integral to the development and delivery of a successful BID elsewhere.

As well as learning about the benefits which traders have experienced from the introduction of a BID, businesses will also have the opportunity to hear how town centre branding can be used to connect with key audiences.

BIDs act as a town centre regeneration tool and are operated by a formal partnership of businesses which come together to decide what their priorities are, what improvements they’d like to see and to create a business plan which they then deliver in association with other organisations, including local authorities.

Cllr John McNamee, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee said: “Developing a Business Improvement District requires the majority of the businesses in a defined town centre area agreeing to the plan, and making a financial commitment in the form of a BID levy. It’s an ambitious undertaking, but one which has been proven in other areas to improve competitiveness through active management and marketing.

“We have already been gathering local businesses views via an online survey and direct engagement and this is an ideal opportunity for traders to find out more about the possibilities a BID presents and whether this is a direction our town centres would like to take”.

The BIDs workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 20 in Ranfurly House, Dungannon at 5.30pm.

To register to attend email davina.mccartney@midulstercouncil.org and for information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/BIDS where businesses can also complete an online survey to feedback their views on the introduction of BIDs in Mid Ulster.