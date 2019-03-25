First meeting of new Coalisland town centre forum

The first meeting of a new Town Centre Forum in Coalisland has taken place.

The forum, which has a membership drawn from the private, public, community and voluntary sectors, is now Coalisland’s umbrella body for the coordination and support of town centre regeneration projects including a £3.3m public realm scheme, a state of the art leisure facility at Gortgonis and upgrades to the Canal walk.

Newly appointed Chair of the Forum, Councillor Niamh Doris, said:“This is an exciting time to be part of a new representative group, given that the town is to be transformed as a result of a new multi-million pound investment in public realm and I look forward to the group’s positive contribution towards all aspects of work to revitalise Coalisland”.