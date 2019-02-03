Five injured after three-vehicle collision

Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash this afternoon in Co Tyrone.

The collision happened near Moy around 1.40pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene, including a doctor and a rapid-response paramedic.

Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The main road between Dungannon and Moy is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said the local area was in shock following a serious road accident between Dungannon and the Moy.



The Fermanagh/South Tyrone MP said: "News of a serious road collision between Dungannon and the Moy has shocked the local community.



“Five people have been taken to hospital following this three car crash.



“My thoughts are with all of those involved and their families at this time.”