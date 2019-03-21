Fresh appeal as Toome road victim is laid to rest

The funeral is due to take place this morning of the Toome man who died after being hit by a car on the outskirts of the village on Sunday.

Requiem Mass for Diarmuid McFall (28) from Bann Crescent, will be held in Church of St Oliver Plunkett.

Interment afterwards in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in nearby Moneyglass.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have renewed their appeal for information about the collision on St Patrick's night.

Mr McFall was struck by a car close to a petrol station on Moneynick Road around 8.20pm.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1296 17/03/19.