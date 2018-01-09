Funeral details released for popular teacher Christopher Colhoun

The funeral of popular teacher Christopher (Crico) Colhoun is expected to take place tomorrow.

Mr Colhoun, from Clonoe in Co Tyrone, passed away on Monday morning after a short illness. He was 33-years-old.

He had recently been appointed vice principal at St Patrick's Primary School in Donaghmore.

The father-of -two young daughters had played GAA for his local club Pomeroy Plunketts as well as a term with the Tyrone senior panel.

According to funeraltimes.coml: "Christopher (Crico) loving husband to Lisa (nee McAliskey) and devoted father to Grace & Beth,

Beloved son of Rhona and Christy and bother of Kelly, Tracey and Stephen and brother-in-law to Connor, Claire and the late Ruairi R.I.P.



"Funeral on Wednesday from his residence 5 Gortmanor to St. Patrick's Church for 11am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery."

The passing of Mr Colhoun is deeply regretted by his wife, daughters and wider family circle,