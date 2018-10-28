Funeral planned for Draperstown crash victim Reece Kelly

The funeral of the young Draperstown man who lost his life in a road crash on Thursday is due to take place tomorrow morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Reece Kelly is to be laid to rest beside his baby brother Seamus following Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Sixtowns Road, Straw.

Mr Kelly, of Mallon Villas, was killed in a single car collision on Newferry Road, Bellaghy.

His brother Seamus died just three months ago from heart failure.

Mr Kelly, a joiner, was a front seat passenger in the blue BMW car. Another man was critically injured in the crash, while three others were taken to hospital. Their condition is not known.

The deceased was a son of Martina and Thaya and a brother of Tara, Michael, Kieran, Sean, Ashling and Rory.

