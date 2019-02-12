Fusion project selected for Gradam Ceoil TG4

October 2018 saw a full house at the Burnavon, Cookstown for a night of multi-cultural music, song and dance, for the performance of Fusion.

Such was the success of the project, the group have since been selected to perform as part of Gradam Ceoil TG4 -the premier annual traditional music awards scheme and academy February 15-17.

Fusion was the result of a ten month project originally thought of by the head of Cookstown Folk Club, Donald Canavan.

His idea was to bring music, song and dance together which celebrated the local cultures and traditions of Mid Ulster, having them perform together. Gradam Ceoil TG4 has been established over 20 years ago and recognises those who have played a prominent part in supporting, nurturing and strengthening Irish traditional music.

With the support of Mid Ulster District Council through the Burnavon’s Arts and Cultural Development Programme and Good Relations Programme; Donald Canavan of Cookstown Folk Club and Andy McGregor of the Music Service for Pipes and Drums, came together on a regular basis with their groups perform music.

Through the success of the ‘Fusion’ project, the group were invited to perform at St George’s Market in January this year.

The performance was recorded by TG4 and will feature as part of the opening credits of Gradam Ceoil TG4 Award Ceremony which will be broadcast live on TG4 at 9pm Sunday February 17. In addition the group will also be performing again at St. George’s Market as part of a fringe festival on Saturday February 16 at 11am.

Don’t forget to tune in at 9pm on Sunday February 17 to the live broadcast of the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Award Ceremony.