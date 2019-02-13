Gaelscoil Uí Néill boast double success!

This was the first time the 11 schools in Coalisland and surrounding areas had the opportunity to participate in the nationwide competition, in which more than 25,000 kids from across Ireland take part each year.
THE STUDENTS of Gaelscoil Uí Néill made it a double success recently as they took the spoils in the inaugural Coalisland Credit Union Schools Quiz.
