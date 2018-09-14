‘Get a life’ call to teens in Mid Ulster district

Mid Ulster teenagers are being encouraged to put real-life fun, friendship, action and adventure ahead of social networking for a few hours each week.

The Army Cadet Force is inviting teenagers to take a break from their computers, phones and digital devices in order to check out what’s happening at their local Cadet Detachments.

On offer will be everything from boredom-busting outdoor adventure to confidence-building accreditations, with the opportunity to create a new network of friends while gaining skills and discovering hidden talents.

Mid Ulster’s Cadets are already getting behind the membership campaign, preparing to welcome newcomers. Amongst them is Cadet Corporal Nathan Hutchinson, an enthusiastic member of Cookstown Detachment ACF who says, “We all know how much you can get out of being a Cadet, but we also know that it can be awkward to walk into somewhere new, knowing no-one. Hopefully anyone coming along to check out our Detachments will see how friendly everyone is and will feel welcome.

“The cadets get to do the sort of outdoor stuff that can cost a fortune if you try to go it alone - mountain biking, climbing, marksmanship, abseiling and kayaking, plus they can do the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, work towards BTECs and get the chance to go on Camp every year. There’s so much happening that there really is something for everyone and you can join a Cadet Detachment anywhere that suits you, whether that’s in your school or local town or even slightly further away if you prefer. Most people find something they really enjoy and do well at but, even if you aren’t great at a particular activity, it’s always good craic having a go!”

Magherafelt’s busy Army Cadet Detachment meets at Magherafelt High School at 7:30pm every Monday and the Cookstown Detachment meets at 8pm every Wednesday at the 1st Presbyterian Church.