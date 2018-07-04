Get hooked on fishing this summer!

Following the success of last year’s events, Mid Ulster District Council has launched a new series of fly and coarse fishing schools taking place across the district in July and August.

The fishing courses are part of Mid Ulster District Council’s programme of summer activities, and are being organised in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Ufish Coaching, Moyola Angling Association and APGAI Ireland.

For those who want to dip their toe into the water, there are free coarse angling taster sessions (each lasting 25 minutes) happening on Friday evenings, from July 13 to August 3 inclusive starting at 6.30pm in Dungannon Park. The taster sessions are open to all age groups.

The first fishing school (suitable for children aged 11 and over) to take place is a fly fishing school at Bradley’s Lake, Tobermore from Monday, July 30 – Friday, August 3 from 10am to 2pm. Qualified instructors will be on hand to give advice on techniques. All angling equipment is supplied and it is suitable for beginners and improvers.

The second fishing course in the series is a 3 day coarse angling school taking place from Wednesday, August 8 – Friday 10, with morning and afternoon sessions running from 9.30am – 12.30pm, and 1.30pm – 4.30pm, at Dungannon Park’s 12 acre freshwater lake. Suitable for children aged 11 and over, the course will give participants an opportunity to try out angling and gain some practical coarse fishing experience, all using the expertise of qualified instructors. All angling equipment is supplied and it is suitable for beginners and improvers.

Speaking at the launch of the summer angling events which took place at Dungannon Park this week, Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake, said:

“There’s lots to do in Mid Ulster this summer and the angling schools organised in our beautiful green spaces that are ideally equipped for fishing, are something different to try out. They will allow you to unplug from technology and connect with nature in relaxed and safe environment.

“Fishing, as well as being an enjoyable way to pass the time, can teach new skills such as respecting others and the environment, for younger children balance and coordination, and of course for all ages, patience! It could be the start of a lifelong interest or a new hobby for many, so I would encourage those unsure to give it a go!”

Costs: Bradley’s Lake (£25); Dungannon Park (£15) and Dungannon Park taster sessions (free). For all courses (excluding the taster sessions) £5 deposit secures a place and family group discounts are available.

For information on all angling events in the series and to book a place, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/parklake, contact Dungannon Park on 028 8772 8690 or email parks@midulstercouncil.org.