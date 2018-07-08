‘Get out and get some exercise this summer’

Young people in the area are being encouraged to sign up for an active summer with the new programme of arts, crafts, sports and schemes running throughout July and August, organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

The programme features more than 50 separate activities across the summer months right across the district in leisure centres, arts venues and sports arenas in Ballyronan, Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Moneymore, Maghera and Tobermore.

The programme includes a range of sports and activities tailored at children and adults, including those with disabilities, as well as leisure-centre schemes where kids can enjoy indoor and outdoor activities, along with arts and crafts and trips to attractions in the area.

This year, many of the summer schemes also provide early drop off and supervised lunches for children attending.

Swimming, tennis, golf, canoeing, soccer, Gaelic games, athletics, rugby, dance, golf and gymnastics, are all on offer in various venues.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake urged everyone to take part.

He said: “Now that summer is finally here and the weather is just right for getting out and about I’d encourage parents to get on the ball and take advantage of the fantastic sport, leisure and arts activities happening in Mid Ulster this July and August.”

Regular exercise has lots of health benefits for children and young people, such as improving fitness; providing an opportunity to socialise; increasing concentration; improving academic scores; building a stronger heart, bones healthier muscles; encouraging healthy growth and development; improving self-esteem; improving posture and balance; lowering stress and encouraging a better night’s sleep.

For more details of the huge range of activities available over the coming weeks, go online and visit www.midulstercouncil.org/summer, or call 028 8676 7135.