Get yourself connected at South West College

South West College is providing young people with the opportunity to make a range of connexions ahead of undertaking a Further Education or Apprenticeship course this September.

The Connexions Events, taking place at each of the campuses, will allow young people to meet with the lecturers, support staff, current and past students to guide them on their educational journey with the College.

These events are an important opportunity for young people to experience life at South West College, to be able to understand more about the course of their choice, or help clarify the course that might suit them best.

In addition, a range of employers will be in attendance to discuss employment opportunities with young people hoping to commence ‘earn while you learn’ Apprenticeships. This is an ideal opportunity to secure placements and network with employers.

In recommending the Connexions Events to young people and their parents South West College

Chief Executive Michael McAlister South West College stated: “The College Connexions Events provide an excellent opportunity for young people to sample the college experience, meet with staff and prospective classmates and find out more about the Further Education and Apprenticeship provision on offer. South West College offers a broad range of courses providing opportunities for young people to access high quality career opportunities, with initial study from Level 2 and Level 3 up to Higher Level Apprenticeship and Foundation Degree where young people can avail of Ulster University and Queens University Belfast accredited courses.

The college is urging all potential students for September 2019 to come along, bring a friend, and enjoy learning more about what South West College has to offer.” Omagh Campus: Further Education and Apprenticeships - Tuesday, April 9 from 6pm-8pm

Dungannon Campus: Further Education and Apprenticeships - Wednesday, April 10 from 6pm-8pm

Enniskillen Fairview Campus: Further Education - Thursday, April 11 from 6pm-8pm

Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre Campus Apprenticeships - Thursday, April 11 from 6pm-8pm.

To view the full range of course on offer log on to www.swc.ac.uk, or for information Tel: 028 8225 0109 or Email: enquiries@swc.ac.uk .