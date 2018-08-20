‘Ghostly Excursions’ at the Ballet Ireland

The Burnavon theatre recently welcomed Ballet Ireland back through its doors for the annual ‘Let’s make a Ballet’ summer school.

Funded by Mid Ulster District Council’s Arts and Cultural Development programme, the summer school is in its 17th successful year.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton along with Stephen Brennon, Ballet Ireland and participants of the Ballet Ireland Summer School.

The tutors from Ballet Ireland once again delivered a fun filled week to budding dancers, including students from Dungannon, of all ages who came along to learn all things Ballet!

The week ended with a stage performance titled ‘Ghostly Excursions’ where little ones displayed their newly developed ballet skills to family and friends.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Frances Burton thanked Ballet Ireland and congratulated the participants on their hard work adding: “The Summer Ballet School is now in its 17th year here in Cookstown. This year we had 35 kids with us from age 6 – 18. Participants have come from far and wide including Magherafelt, Cookstown, Dungannon, Limavady and Randalstown, This shows how popular and successful these workshops are, and we attribute this entirely to the Ballet Ireland team, and in particular to Stephen Brennan their Education Officer.

“Together Stephen and his team really give our young people a unique learning opportunity and an experience they will never forget.”

Ballet Ireland are back at the Burnavon this coming November as part of their nationwide to tour of one of the world’s favourite ballets, The Nutcracker.

Performed by an international cast of world-class dancers, this show is for all the family with its fairy tale magic, enchanting music, beautiful costumes, and a tale of wondrous adventure.