Gildernew condemns South Tyrone burglaries

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has urged anyone with information about a recent spate of a burglaries in the South Tyrone area to bring it forward to the PSNI.

The incidents took place in the Dungannon, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy areas on Saturday.

Colm Gildernew said: “There is no place for this vile behaviour in our society and the community is genuinely shocked about what has happened.

“Everyone should feel safe and secure in their own homes and I would remind everyone of the need to be extra vigilant at this time.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this crime to bring it to the PSNI to assist with their investigation.”