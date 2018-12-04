Gillen Review public outreach event

Sir John Gillen, who is leading an independent review into how the law and procedures in Northern Ireland deal with serious sexual offences is hosting a public outreach event between 6pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, December 11 at Rathfurly House Arts and Visitors Centre, 26 Market Street, Dungannon.

Sir John Gillen said: “Sexual crime is one of the worst violations of human dignity. I am determined to ensure that no voice is left unheard in this important and much needed review.”

Over 220 draft recommendations are contained in the preliminary report which is open for consultation until January 18. The preliminary report and details of all the outreach events can be found at: www.gillenreview.org

To register email: enquiries@gillenreview.org (registration is entirely voluntary and for catering purposes only – no personal information will be retained).

Responses can be made online at: www.gillenreview.org, email: enquiries@gillenreview.org telephone: 028 9026 1361, or by writing to: The Gillen Review, 6th Floor, Millennium House, 25 Great Victoria Street, Belfast BT2 7AQ.