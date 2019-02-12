Glasgow calls for ‘a fit for purpose’ budget

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Mark Glasgow has called for a proper “fit for purpose” budget when it comes to road repairs.

Councillor Glasgow made the comment while welcoming recent road works on the Oughterard Road, Rock, near Cookstown.

He said the road had been getting into a poor state for some time and the work was “a welcome sight.”

The Mid Ulster member said elected representatives and the general public are being continuously reminded that these are times of reduced and tight budgets.

“I have written to the Department for Infrastructure seeking clarification on the Department’s approach to the budget concerning road repairs and ensuring that they are aware of the current situation of the roads when it comes to the time to set budgets,” he continued.

“Last year we saw extreme pressures put on the roads by the weather such as the cold temperatures we experienced and then the high temperatures, both events pushed a number of roads to the limits.

“A proper fit for purpose budget must be developed in order to address what seems to be a battle a day approach when it comes to the talk of funding and be a budget based on reality of what the situation actually is.”

Meanwhile, work has recently been completed on a £110,000 resurfacing scheme on the A29 Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

The scheme involved a stretch of carriageway between Drumraw Bridge towards Dungannon.

A one-lane system was in operation while the work was carried out, causing minor delays for motorists.

The work also entailed the provision of a turn off into the new Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Centre at Desertcreat where work is continuing with Phase One nearing completion.