Go For It provides treatment to success

A Dungannon beauty therapist has turned her dream of owning a beauty salon into a reality with the support of the Go For It Programme, in association with Mid Ulster District Council.

The Go For It Programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Stephanie Gallagher launched Mindful Beauty in December 2017 at Dungannon Enterprise Centre offering the highest standard of treatments including facials, waxing, nail extensions and LVL lashes, using the finest natural body and skin care products.

The Language and Linguistics Graduate decided to embark on a career as a professional beauty therapist after returning from Australia in 2016 and going on to study Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy at Southern Regional College.

Stephanie combined her studies with a full-time job at Be Beautiful Salon in Poyntzpass where she perfected her treatment skills, as well as undertaking various professional training courses in nail extensions, intimate waxing and threading to enhance her skills.

After completing her studies, Stephanie turned to the Go For It Programme through Mid Ulster District Council to help her transform her passion for beauty therapy into her very own business.

Stephanie Gallagher, owner of Mindful Beauty said: “After finishing my degree, I travelled around Australia for two years, taking various part-time and full-time jobs to finance my travels. When I decided to come home, I wanted to get into a career that I was passionate about, so I enrolled on the beauty therapy course at Southern Regional College.

“It’s been the best decision I have ever made. I have found something I am really passionate about and have a natural talent for. I have worked hard over the past 18 months to develop my skills and build up my experience, so that I could open my own beauty salon.

“Once my studies were complete, I immediately contacted Mid Ulster District Council who are running the Go For It programme to explore my options. It was great to sit down with my business advisor, Jarlath Anderson, who helped me compile a business plan and focus my mind on what was needed to set up a business.

“I found an old dance studio in Dungannon Enterprise Centre and took out a loan from the Credit Union to help me transform it into the perfect sanctuary for women, where they can enjoy top-quality treatments and feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

“Mindful Beauty has been open for 6 months now and business is booming. I really can’t believe how far I have come in such a short space of time. However, I won’t be resting on my laurels as I recently completed a training course in semi-permanent make-up and invested over £5,000 in a state-of-the-art machine, so that I can offer this new and innovative service to my customers. I really can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Jarlath Anderson, Go For It Business Advisor with Marketing-NI on behalf of Mid Ulster District Council said; “Stephanie joined the Go For It Programme with a clear idea for a business with genuine enthusiasm for all things beauty. We worked with her to develop her business plan, clearly mapping out her route to success, and we are delighted to see her up and running and thriving.

“Stephanie really has created a warm and welcoming environment for customers, as well as offering a wide range of top quality treatments using only natural products. I just know that her determination and drive to succeed will see Mindful Beauty go from strength to strength.”

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com