Grab yourself £10,000 ‘big Christmas shop’ with Dungannon Lidl

Lidl Northern Ireland, including Dungannon store, is giving away up to £10,000 worth of free shopping this December as part of a major festive fundraiser for its charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland.

The Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash gives customers the chance to win their entire ‘big Christmas shop’ – for the price of a £1 ticket. Shoppers can purchase tickets in-store until Sunday December 2 to be in with a chance to win one of 38 ‘free trollies’ – one for each Lidl store in Northern Ireland.

Winners will have two minutes to dash through their local Lidl aisles stocking up on as many Christmas goodies as possible, including items from the supermarket’s premium Deluxe and Favorina ranges. With last year’s winners bagging an average £250 worth of free products, participants have the potential to sizeably reduce their overall Christmas spend.

Shoppers aren’t the only winners as 100% of all ticket sales will go directly to NSPCC Northern Ireland to fund key initiatives to help keep children safe. Last year, the Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash raised nearly £78,000 to support the charity’s Speak Out, Stay Safe schools’ programme, run in partnership with Lidl.

“Shoppers always save money at Lidl, but our Christmas Trolley Dash is a chance for 38 lucky customers to fill their trolley completely free of charge. Even better, every penny in proceeds goes to support the important work carried out by NSPCC,” said Angela Connan, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager. “We really want everyone to get involved as this is a great chance to cut the cost of Christmas whilst supporting a terrific local cause.”

Joanne McMaster, NSPCC fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly proud to have Lidl Northern Ireland as our official charity partner. Over the course of our two-year partnership, Lidl has pledged to raise £250,000 to support our work with local children and young people. This year, the Lidl trolley dash will be raising vital funds for the NSPCC Helpline and our Light for Every Childhood Christmas appeal.

“In 2017, nearly a third of all calls to the NSPCC Helpline related to neglect, a figure that’s even higher at Christmas time. This Christmas help us shine a light on more children so together we can get help to children who need it, right now. If you think a child or young person needs your help talk it over with NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.”

The Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash will take place in all 38 stores on Saturday 15th of December at 7.50am, before opening time to allow winners an uninterrupted dash through the aisles. For more information about how to get involved and for competition terms and conditions, please go to www.lidl-ni.co.uk/trolleydashterms.