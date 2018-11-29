Groups given grants boost from Awards for All

Community groups and schools in Tyrone and Dungannon are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Fintona District Orange Cultural Group, based in Fintona, are using a £5,460 grant to run a year of events including football, karting, darts, indoor bowls, and a Burns night celebration. They are also using the funding to establish a youth club for young people in the local area.

Derrychrin Primary School, in Ballinderry near Coagh is using the £10,000 grant to create an outdoor multi-sensory play space. It will be used by visiting professionals like speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, and behaviour support workers in their work with students.

Willowbank Organic Producers Ltd, based in Dungannon is using the grant of £9,120 to start a social enterprise that will give work experience and learning opportunities to people with disabilities through upcycling furniture that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

Awards for All Application forms and guidance notes are available at www.biglotteryfund.org.uk. For details call 028 9055 1455, or enquiries.ni@biglotteryfund.org.uk