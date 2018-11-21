Hannah is star of the show

The talented Hannah McHugh from Dungannon, is ready to take the spotlight at the Waterfront Hall this Christmas.

She will join the home-grown greatest showman Peter Corry in the Music Box this December 13 to 15.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a cracker and The Music Box is a deluxe, luxury cracker of a Christmas extravaganza. With a sensational new production and celebrating its 10th year!

Peter, created The Music Box to be all that glitters, sparkles and makes us teary about the true spirit of Christmas and each year he has raised the spectacle higher, right to the top of the proverbial Christmas tree.

The four shows will be packed with the most memorable performances from the last 10 years, wrapped up by the greatest storyteller, Game Of Thrones and Derry Girls actor, Ian McElhinney. The man everyone would love to have Christmas dinner table chat with so no-better man to join Peter getting us in the Christmas spirit and no better woman than the insatiable, singer/songwriter Kaz Hawkins, with a powerful and heartfelt presentation of some classic Christmas music. High Christmas credentials indeed.

A unique show, The Music Box is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, with a mix of show stopping routines, music to take your breath away and a large dollop of festive cheer, perfectly capturing the magic of Christmas.

The Music Box takes you on a magical journey of Christmas music, past, present, traditional and contemporary. Show-business wouldn’t be complete without the Peter Corry effect, and Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without The Music Box. Treat yourself and treat someone else, click www.waterfront.co.uk for tickets.