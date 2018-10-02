Hannah is USA bound thanks to her studies

Dungannon student, Hannah Whittle has, quite literally, gone ‘state-side’ thanks to her degree!

Each year CAFRE students are given the opportunity to compete for a place to study in the USA as part of their degree studies.

This year, three Loughry students were successful in being awarded the opportunity to study at Michigan State University (MSU).

Claire McConkey from Larne, Erin Shields from Newry and Hannah Whittle from Dungannon recently headed off to pastures new to spend the ‘fall semester’ sampling academic life at MSU.

These three students are currently studying on Loughry’s Honours Degree food courses and this experience will give them the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and experience at one of the top research universities in the world.

This is an excellent opportunity for the students to study a range of exciting subjects, and to develop the personal and professional skills that are the key to success within the agri-food industry.

No doubt the lucky trio will also take advantage of the chance to experience American life, culture and delicious food whilst they are away enjoying themselves!