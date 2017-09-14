Hat-trick for Dolphin take-away!

The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannon has been revealed as the top fish and chip shop in Northern Ireland as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Following rigorous judging, 10 businesses have been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards. The 10 shops, representing the best of the best of British fish and chips, will now compete in a final judging stage for this top accolade and aim to be crowned number one in the UK.

Malachy Mallon, owner of The Dolphin Takeaway, said; “It’s such an honour to be shortlisted for the third year in a row in the top 10 – that marks a hat-trick for us as Northern Ireland’s top fish and chip shop!

“To be listed among the UK’s finest once again is just the best feeling and a fantastic boost for our hardworking staff.

“We’ve served traditional fish and chips with passion and pride for 28 years, and have never once stopped striving to make fish frying an art-form.

“I believe our winning recipe is the appeal of a genuinely traditional shop with a thoroughly modern outlook, and I’m hoping that carries us all the way to the top!

“If we do go on to win, it would be like having all of our Christmases and birthdays come at once. I don’t think we’d ever stop celebrating!”

To make this final stage of the competition, The Dolphin Takeaway has had their frying skills put to the test as well as being assessed against a variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes and marketing activity.

Judges also made unannounced visits to shop premises to sample the fish and chips and level of customer service on offer and undertake a full business audit.

The 10 regional winners will now progress to the final stage of judging to be held in London in January 2018.

Facing a specialist judging panel they’ll be quizzed on a range of industry related topics and be required to demonstrate how they successfully run a profitable business and plan for future development.

The 10 UK finalists will now go on an expenses paid study trip to Norway, courtesy of sponsors the Norwegian Seafood Council.